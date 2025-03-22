Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Shares Sold by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report) by 28.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 365 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $91,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in Aspen Technology by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 4,541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Net Worth Advisory Group raised its holdings in Aspen Technology by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group now owns 4,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Aspen Technology by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Heritage Family Offices LLP raised its holdings in Aspen Technology by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP now owns 1,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Aspen Technology by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. 45.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on AZPN shares. Loop Capital upgraded Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $265.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aspen Technology in a report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Aspen Technology from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $265.00 target price (down previously from $275.00) on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Baird R W downgraded Aspen Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $272.00.

Aspen Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AZPN opened at $264.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,304.54, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $262.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $249.01. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $171.25 and a 52 week high of $277.37.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.03. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 0.54%. On average, analysts predict that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

Aspen Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company’s solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.