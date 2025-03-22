Ault Alliance (NYSEAMERICAN:AULT) Stock Price Up 5.1% – Still a Buy?

Ault Alliance, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AULT – Get Free Report) traded up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.22 and last traded at $0.21. 972,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 4,000,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.
Ault Alliance Price Performance
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.
About Ault Alliance
Ault Alliance, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides customized solutions for the military markets in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through eight segments: Energy and Infrastructure, Technology and Finance, SMC, Sentinum, GIGA, TurnOnGreen, ROI, and Ault Disruptive.
