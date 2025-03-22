Avalo Therapeutics’ (AVTX) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports.
AVTX has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Avalo Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Avalo Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Avalo Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.33.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVTX. Ikarian Capital LLC grew its position in Avalo Therapeutics by 1,673.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 970,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,218,000 after purchasing an additional 915,629 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Avalo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,186,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Avalo Therapeutics by 937.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 104,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 94,742 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Avalo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $446,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avalo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $145,000. 87.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Avalo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of therapies for the treatment of immune dysregulation in the Unites States. The company's drug candidates include AVTX-009, an Anti-IL-1ß monoclonal antibody which is under Phase I targeting inflammatory diseases; and AVTX-008, a fully human B and T lymphocyte attenuator agonist fusion protein for the treatment of immune dysregulation disorders.
