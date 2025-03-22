Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 150 Shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,475 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AGM. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 4th quarter valued at $28,914,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 319,701 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $59,911,000 after acquiring an additional 29,917 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,949,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 226,983 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,539,000 after acquiring an additional 20,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 181.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,172 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,405,000 after acquiring an additional 11,721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Robert G. Sexton bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $195.62 per share, with a total value of $195,620.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,644,195.54. This represents a 7.99 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mitchell A. Johnson sold 2,500 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.21, for a total value of $513,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,773,835.24. This trade represents a 22.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE AGM opened at $191.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a twelve month low of $169.17 and a twelve month high of $217.60. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $197.67 and its 200 day moving average is $195.94.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The credit services provider reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $101.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.81 million. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 12.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. will post 17.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This is an increase from Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s payout ratio is presently 36.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Federal Agricultural Mortgage from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Company Profile

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Corporate AgFinance, Farm & Ranch, Rural Utilities, and Renewable Energy. The company’s Agricultural Finance line of business engages in purchasing and retaining eligible loans and securities; guaranteeing the payment of principal and interest on securities that represent interests in or obligations secured by pools of eligible loans; servicing eligible loans; and issuing LTSPCs for eligible loans.

