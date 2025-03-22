Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 3,216 Shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 20.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,121 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,216 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Robinhood Markets by 85.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 117,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after acquiring an additional 54,046 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 33,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 10,376 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 1,008.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 15,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 13,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter worth about $365,000. 93.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HOOD opened at $44.36 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.16. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.98 and a 1 year high of $66.91. The stock has a market cap of $39.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.14.

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.13. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 47.81% and a return on equity of 13.53%. Equities analysts expect that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Steven M. Quirk sold 123,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.80, for a total value of $6,878,577.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 298,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,674,490.80. This represents a 29.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $11,253,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 806,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,268,882.05. This represents a 27.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,979,251 shares of company stock worth $142,232,560. Company insiders own 19.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HOOD. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $54.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.29.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

