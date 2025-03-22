Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Buys 1,020 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,245 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Advisors grew its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 8,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,367,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,815,000 after purchasing an additional 559,276 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 586.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 92,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 79,259 shares in the last quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors now owns 14,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. Finally, Sollinda Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Sollinda Capital Management LLC now owns 42,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter.

SCHE opened at $28.05 on Friday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $24.61 and a 1-year high of $30.25. The company has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.74.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

