Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Buys 1,275 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 19.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. World Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 978.9% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 21,163 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Financial LLC raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Financial LLC now owns 7,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,728,000. Institutional investors own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

JNK stock opened at $95.76 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $92.47 and a twelve month high of $97.90. The company has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.32 and a 200-day moving average of $96.49.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

