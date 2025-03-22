Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Buys 690 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWL. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $854,287,000. Dohj LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 201,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,158,000 after buying an additional 3,862 shares during the period. Reliant Wealth Planning acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,485,000. KM Capital Management Ltd. raised its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. KM Capital Management Ltd. now owns 102,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,881,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV raised its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 93,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,548,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF stock opened at $139.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a 12 month low of $120.18 and a 12 month high of $151.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.18.

About iShares Russell Top 200 ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

