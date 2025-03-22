Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Buys New Position in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 44,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $679,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 80.9% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $159,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 11,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. 89.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on APLE. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Bank of America raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.80.

Shares of APLE opened at $13.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.12. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $16.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.79 and its 200-day moving average is $15.09.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $333.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.11 million. Apple Hospitality REIT had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 14.53%. Equities research analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.22%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 109.09%.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 223 hotels with more than 29,400 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

