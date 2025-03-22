Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Casey’s General Stores news, Director Mike Spanos bought 256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $390.54 per share, for a total transaction of $99,978.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,310,652.24. This trade represents a 8.26 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

CASY stock opened at $404.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $15.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.87. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $306.45 and a 12 month high of $445.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $410.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $400.80.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 3.57%. The business’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 13.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 1st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.94%.

CASY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $438.00 price objective on Casey’s General Stores and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $450.00 target price (up previously from $400.00) on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $460.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $423.09.

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the provision of management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items, and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

