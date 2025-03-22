Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) by 27.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,847 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Financials ETF alerts:

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 10,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IYF opened at $112.23 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $115.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.54. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $89.10 and a 1 year high of $119.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.