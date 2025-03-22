Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,679 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,009 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF worth $699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NUSC. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 115,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,935,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 41,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after buying an additional 2,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freedom Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 7.2 %

Shares of NUSC stock opened at $39.04 on Friday. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $37.69 and a 12 month high of $46.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.65.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.