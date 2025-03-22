Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,679 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,009 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF worth $699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NUSC. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 115,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,935,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 41,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after buying an additional 2,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freedom Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter.
Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 7.2 %
Shares of NUSC stock opened at $39.04 on Friday. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $37.69 and a 12 month high of $46.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.65.
Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Profile
The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.
