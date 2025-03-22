Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Grows Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV – Free Report) by 256.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,267 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,521 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000. YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $143,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $194,000. Finally, Everpar Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000.
Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $16.36 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $15.57 and a twelve month high of $17.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.29.
Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2031. The fund will unwind in December 2031 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.
