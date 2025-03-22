Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Grows Stock Position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Free Report) by 57.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,975 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,179 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF were worth $630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,786,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 125.2% in the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 271,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,646,000 after purchasing an additional 150,961 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 10,219.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 166,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,431,000 after purchasing an additional 164,539 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 57.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 139,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,760,000 after purchasing an additional 51,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 125,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVOO opened at $99.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a 1 year low of $94.90 and a 1 year high of $115.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $105.84 and its 200 day moving average is $106.80.

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (IVOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies. IVOO was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

