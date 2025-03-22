Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $628,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,977 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRP. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1,293.9% during the 4th quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. now owns 863,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,888,000 after purchasing an additional 801,539 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 814.2% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 536,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,128,000 after purchasing an additional 478,001 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,370,000. Ocean Park Asset Management LLC increased its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. Ocean Park Asset Management LLC now owns 610,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,761,000 after purchasing an additional 214,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 2,319.0% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 218,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,284,000 after purchasing an additional 209,406 shares in the last quarter.

VRP stock opened at $24.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.39. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $23.40 and a 1 year high of $24.67.

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

