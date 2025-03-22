Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $650,000 Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPR)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPR – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,466 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.53% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 5,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the period. Finally, Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $340,000.

NYSEARCA RSPR opened at $35.40 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.66 and a 200-day moving average of $36.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.07 million, a P/E ratio of 35.56 and a beta of 1.11. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $30.21 and a 52 week high of $38.94.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (RSPR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US real estate equities selected from the S&P 500. The index excludes mortgage REITs and real estate management and development firms.

