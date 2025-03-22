Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $655,000 Position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) by 30.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,746 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Bank of Montreal by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,601 shares of the bank’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Bank of Montreal by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,296 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in Bank of Montreal by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 8,970 shares of the bank’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Bank of Montreal by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 291,338 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,269,000 after purchasing an additional 19,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its position in Bank of Montreal by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 738,167 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,665,000 after purchasing an additional 166,062 shares in the last quarter. 45.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BMO. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from $161.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Scotiabank raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.40.

NYSE:BMO opened at $96.70 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $99.44 and its 200-day moving average is $95.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Bank of Montreal has a 52 week low of $76.98 and a 52 week high of $106.00. The firm has a market cap of $70.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.07.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The bank reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $1.36. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $9.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 29th will be paid a $1.1094 dividend. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 29th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.09%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company’s personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

