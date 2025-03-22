Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $668,000 Stock Position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 40.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,882 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 3.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 731,848 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $240,606,000 after purchasing an additional 27,607 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 90.1% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 338,506 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $118,961,000 after purchasing an additional 160,395 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 333,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $118,203,000 after purchasing an additional 79,362 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 7.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 332,047 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $115,469,000 after purchasing an additional 22,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 170.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 259,435 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $92,065,000 after purchasing an additional 163,433 shares in the last quarter. 82.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Performance

CW opened at $325.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a PE ratio of 30.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $337.26 and a 200-day moving average of $345.23. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 52-week low of $246.43 and a 52-week high of $393.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The aerospace company reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.15. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 12.98%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is 7.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on CW shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $333.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $452.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $386.86.

Insider Activity at Curtiss-Wright

In related news, insider Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 1,907 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.98, for a total transaction of $661,690.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,405 shares in the company, valued at $6,386,166.90. This represents a 9.39 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 8,289 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.87, for a total value of $2,875,205.43. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,494,977.35. The trade was a 17.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 116 shares of company stock worth $35,278 and sold 21,797 shares worth $7,436,255. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Featured Stories

