Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $680,000 Stock Holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in PG&E were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PG&E in the third quarter valued at about $292,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of PG&E by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 35,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of PG&E by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 117,624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 10,276 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC raised its position in shares of PG&E by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 26,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in PG&E during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $855,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Arno Lockheart Harris purchased 6,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.66 per share, with a total value of $100,051.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,770.24. This trade represents a 75.39 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carla J. Peterman sold 32,521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total value of $532,368.77. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 183,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,006,104.95. The trade was a 15.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on PCG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of PG&E from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of PG&E in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group lowered PG&E from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim downgraded PG&E from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on PG&E from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.05.

PG&E Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE:PCG opened at $16.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.79. PG&E Co. has a 52-week low of $14.99 and a 52-week high of $21.72. The company has a market cap of $45.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. PG&E had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 10.94%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PG&E Co. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PG&E Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. PG&E’s payout ratio is currently 8.70%.

About PG&E

PG&E Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

Featured Stories

