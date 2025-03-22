Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $693,000 Holdings in Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLC)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLC – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Christian Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,541,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its stake in Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 403,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,772,000 after buying an additional 3,997 shares during the last quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc raised its stake in Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 225,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,660,000 after buying an additional 23,719 shares during the last quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 200,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,572,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 174,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,486,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter.

Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA TPLC opened at $42.27 on Friday. Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF has a twelve month low of $39.31 and a twelve month high of $46.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.92. The company has a market capitalization of $255.73 million, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.03.

Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF Company Profile

The Timothy Plan US Large\u002FMid Cap Core ETF (TPLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of US large-cap stocks screened for Christian values. TPLC was launched on Apr 29, 2019 and is managed by Timothy.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.