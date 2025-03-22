Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $707,000 Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,238 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pathstone Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Best Buy by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 33,975 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after buying an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Best Buy by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 36,195 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $3,739,000 after buying an additional 2,548 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Best Buy in the 3rd quarter valued at $358,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI acquired a new stake in Best Buy in the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Best Buy by 330.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 170,155 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $17,577,000 after buying an additional 130,608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BBY opened at $73.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.17. The company has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.29 and a 12 month high of $103.71.

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The technology retailer reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.18. Best Buy had a return on equity of 45.93% and a net margin of 3.01%. The business had revenue of $13.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.72 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 25th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is presently 88.99%.

A number of research firms have commented on BBY. Barclays reduced their price objective on Best Buy from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Best Buy from $95.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. UBS Group set a $105.00 price objective on Best Buy in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Best Buy from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.50.

In other Best Buy news, CEO Corie S. Barry bought 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $72.92 per share, with a total value of $984,420.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 378,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,620,637.60. The trade was a 3.70 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 3,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.29, for a total value of $226,844.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,370,051.22. This represents a 14.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

