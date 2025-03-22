Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $728,000 Stake in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,184 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in CyberArk Software by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in CyberArk Software by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in CyberArk Software by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in CyberArk Software by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Price Performance

Shares of CYBR stock opened at $351.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -180.39 and a beta of 1.06. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a one year low of $223.41 and a one year high of $421.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $364.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $323.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.85). CyberArk Software had a positive return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 9.34%. Equities research analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on CyberArk Software in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on CyberArk Software from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. StockNews.com downgraded CyberArk Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Mizuho upped their target price on CyberArk Software from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on CyberArk Software from $370.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CyberArk Software currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.15.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.