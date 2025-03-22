Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $735,000 Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. cut its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 759 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $194,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF stock opened at $91.93 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.24. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a one year low of $81.26 and a one year high of $97.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.16.

The Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500\u002FCitigroup Pure Value index. The fund tracks an index of primarily large-cap, committee-selected US stocks. The index covers about 33% of the S&P 500’s market cap, using three factors to select value stocks.

