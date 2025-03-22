Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Increases Holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,283 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 42,943 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC lifted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 343,700.0% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 3,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 3,437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JBHT stock opened at $148.55 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.81. The company has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.16. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.34 and a twelve month high of $200.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The transportation company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.09). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. This is an increase from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is 31.65%.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, Director James K. Thompson sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.37, for a total transaction of $771,628.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,559 shares in the company, valued at $4,131,541.83. This represents a 15.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Darren P. Field sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.67, for a total value of $194,004.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,881,282.74. This represents a 6.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $211.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $207.00 to $202.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.80.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

