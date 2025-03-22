Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Increases Holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 43,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,949,000 after purchasing an additional 4,310 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 36,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,146,000 after purchasing an additional 5,231 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 250.9% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Glenn Pushis sold 23,649 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.67, for a total transaction of $3,184,810.83. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 122,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,448,593.80. This trade represents a 16.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

STLD stock opened at $122.67 on Friday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.60 and a 52 week high of $155.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.34.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.33). Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 8.76%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.41%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on STLD. Wolfe Research upgraded Steel Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Steel Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.56.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

