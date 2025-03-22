Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Increases Stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) by 61.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,960 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VNO. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 9,968 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 18,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 38,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. 90.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on VNO shares. Compass Point upped their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.55.

NYSE VNO opened at $38.26 on Friday. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $22.42 and a 12 month high of $46.63. The stock has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 956.40, a PEG ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.81. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.66. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 1.60%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Vornado Realty Trust is a fully – integrated equity real estate investment trust.

