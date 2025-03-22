Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Increases Stock Position in AB Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YEAR)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in AB Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YEAR – Free Report) by 23.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,665 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.08% of AB Ultra Short Income ETF worth $738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,321,000. Moran Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AB Ultra Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,340,000. PMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in AB Ultra Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,422,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in AB Ultra Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,233,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in AB Ultra Short Income ETF by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 224,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,284,000 after buying an additional 40,164 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of YEAR opened at $50.58 on Friday. AB Ultra Short Income ETF has a 12 month low of $50.10 and a 12 month high of $50.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.55.

The Ab Ultra Short Income ETF (YEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to government and corporate ultra-short-term bonds from the United States. The fund seeks to maintain a dollar-weighted average duration of less than one year.

