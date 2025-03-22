Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Invests $708,000 in iShares U.S. Manufacturing ETF (NYSEARCA:MADE)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Manufacturing ETF (NYSEARCA:MADE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 28,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,000.
iShares U.S. Manufacturing ETF Stock Performance
iShares U.S. Manufacturing ETF stock opened at $23.67 on Friday. iShares U.S. Manufacturing ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.28 and a fifty-two week high of $27.06. The company has a market capitalization of $12.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.08.
iShares U.S. Manufacturing ETF Profile
