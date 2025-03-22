Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Lowers Stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lowered its stake in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,746 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,578 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of JD.com by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,276,992 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $611,080,000 after buying an additional 4,445,277 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in JD.com by 329.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 6,306,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $252,268,000 after purchasing an additional 4,839,700 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in JD.com by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,072,599 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $162,904,000 after purchasing an additional 336,740 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in JD.com by 117.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,033,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $161,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175,568 shares during the period. Finally, Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. raised its position in JD.com by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 3,577,138 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $143,086,000 after purchasing an additional 200,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on JD. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of JD.com in a research report on Friday, March 7th. UBS Group set a $51.00 target price on shares of JD.com in a research report on Friday, March 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of JD.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of JD.com from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of JD.com from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.64.

Shares of JD opened at $42.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. JD.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.13 and a 1-year high of $47.82.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This is a positive change from JD.com’s previous annual dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. JD.com’s payout ratio is presently 26.13%.

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

