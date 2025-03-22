Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Makes New $652,000 Investment in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BYLD)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BYLD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 29,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,075,000. Partners Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,326,000. LWM Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 131,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after acquiring an additional 13,877 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 216,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,806,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 3,378.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,007 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BYLD stock opened at $22.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.37 and its 200 day moving average is $22.48. iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.77 and a 1-year high of $22.97. The company has a market cap of $244.92 million, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.27.

About iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF

The iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (BYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is a fund-of-funds that tracks a broad index of debt securities optimized for yield and mean variance. BYLD was launched on Apr 22, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

