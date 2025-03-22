Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Makes New Investment in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARMK. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Aramark by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Aramark by 75.2% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aramark by 167.2% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aramark during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Aramark by 1,322.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Aramark from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Aramark in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Aramark from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Aramark in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.42.

Shares of ARMK opened at $34.45 on Friday. Aramark has a 52-week low of $29.82 and a 52-week high of $42.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.04. The stock has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13 and a beta of 1.60.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. Aramark had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Aramark will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $0.105 dividend. This is a positive change from Aramark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. Aramark’s payout ratio is 33.07%.

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

