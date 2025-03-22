Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 6,655 Shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report) by 71.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,655 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 48,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 4,180 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 296.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 32,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 24,583 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 184,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,245,000 after acquiring an additional 30,138 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 91,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,804,000 after acquiring an additional 27,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of BATS:NULV opened at $40.13 on Friday. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $36.53 and a 12 month high of $43.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 0.93.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NULV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.