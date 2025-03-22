Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 743 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK – Free Report) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,393 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 743 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.09% of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF worth $743,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RWK. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 23,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Willner & Heller LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 3,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RWK stock opened at $109.55 on Friday. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF has a 1 year low of $104.14 and a 1 year high of $127.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $117.02 and its 200-day moving average is $117.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $836.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 1.27.

RevenueShares Mid Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (S&P 400) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 400 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Mid Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 400.

