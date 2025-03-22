Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Reduces Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. decreased its stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,120 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get STERIS alerts:

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Natural Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of STERIS in the 4th quarter valued at $334,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 975 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,632 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after buying an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 459,066 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $96,142,000 after buying an additional 100,740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of STERIS from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.75.

STERIS Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:STE opened at $220.34 on Friday. STERIS plc has a 1-year low of $197.82 and a 1-year high of $248.24. The stock has a market cap of $21.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.78 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $221.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.12.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.01). STERIS had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 8.66%. Sell-side analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

STERIS Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.41%.

About STERIS

(Free Report)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.