Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. decreased its position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,662 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the 3rd quarter valued at $257,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,043 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC raised its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 771 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,442 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank bought a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the 3rd quarter valued at $511,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $525.00 target price on the stock. Sidoti raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $552.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Comfort Systems USA from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Comfort Systems USA from $577.00 to $471.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $530.75.

Comfort Systems USA Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of FIX stock opened at $352.82 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $406.93 and its 200 day moving average is $416.55. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $272.93 and a 52-week high of $553.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 1.24.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The construction company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.46. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 35.28% and a net margin of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 16.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.95%.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

