Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:IAPR)

Posted by on Mar 22nd, 2025

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lessened its position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:IAPRFree Report) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,618 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.31% of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IAPR. Straight Path Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 15,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 10,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April in the 4th quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc now owns 75,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 5,756 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April Price Performance

IAPR stock opened at $28.21 on Friday. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April has a 1 year low of $26.21 and a 1 year high of $28.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.62 and a 200 day moving average of $27.46. The company has a market cap of $186.19 million, a P/E ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 0.46.

About Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April

The Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April (IAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. IAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

