Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 31,623 Shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. reduced its stake in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) by 40.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,894 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 31,623 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in NOV were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get NOV alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new position in NOV in the 4th quarter worth about $39,495,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in NOV by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 90,834 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 6,448 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC grew its stake in NOV by 199.8% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 17,946 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 11,960 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of NOV by 313.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 311,071 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,548,000 after purchasing an additional 235,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of NOV during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NOV Trading Down 3.2 %

NYSE NOV opened at $14.62 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.44. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.66. NOV Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.78 and a 12-month high of $21.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

NOV Dividend Announcement

NOV ( NYSE:NOV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. NOV had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 9.88%. On average, analysts forecast that NOV Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NOV shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of NOV from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. ATB Capital reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of NOV in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of NOV from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (down from $25.00) on shares of NOV in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of NOV from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NOV presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.60.

Get Our Latest Research Report on NOV

NOV Profile

(Free Report)

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NOV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.