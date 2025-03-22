Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 348 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lowered its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 348 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GSLC. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 22.6% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,816,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,050,000 after acquiring an additional 30,518 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $2,818,000. Finally, Nwam LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $457,000.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

GSLC stock opened at $110.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $116.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.45. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $97.82 and a 1-year high of $121.00. The firm has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52 and a beta of 1.00.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

