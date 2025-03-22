Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 517 Shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 517 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 5,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 18,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 102,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,015,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VNLA opened at $49.08 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.98. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.11 and a fifty-two week high of $49.21.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Profile

The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.

