Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. cut its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,717 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DG. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Dollar General during the third quarter worth about $212,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 9,882.7% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 5,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 5,139 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the third quarter valued at about $2,491,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $856,000. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Dollar General from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (down from $90.00) on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Bank of America dropped their price target on Dollar General from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.26.

Dollar General Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $83.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.44. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $66.43 and a twelve month high of $164.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.76.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.17. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 18.85%. The company had revenue of $10.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. Dollar General’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 46.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar General

In related news, Director Michael M. Calbert sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.27, for a total transaction of $451,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 120,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,056,636.94. This represents a 4.75 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

