B. Riley Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for RF Industries

RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley raised their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of RF Industries in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 18th. B. Riley analyst J. Nichols now anticipates that the electronics maker will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.03. The consensus estimate for RF Industries’ current full-year earnings is $0.11 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for RF Industries’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The electronics maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). RF Industries had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 10.18%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RF Industries in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

RFIL stock opened at $4.97 on Thursday. RF Industries has a 12 month low of $2.86 and a 12 month high of $5.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.21. The stock has a market cap of $52.40 million, a PE ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 1.09.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in RF Industries by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 231,733 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 2,062 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in RF Industries by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 83,846 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 9,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RF Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Institutional investors own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

