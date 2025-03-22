Banxa (OTC:BNXAF) Trading 1.9% Higher – Here’s Why

Banxa Holdings Inc. (OTC:BNXAF – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.45 and last traded at $0.43. 2,330 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 32,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.42.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.71 and a 200 day moving average of $0.55.
Banxa Holdings Inc operates as a payments service provider for the cryptocurrency exchanges in Australia, North America, and Europe. It provides Web3 on-and-off ramp solutions that allows end users to purchase cryptocurrency and NFT's using fiat currency. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.
