Better Collective A/S (OTCMKTS:BTRCF) Trading Up 5% – Should You Buy?

Better Collective A/S (OTCMKTS:BTRCF – Get Free Report) was up 5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.20 and last traded at $11.20. Approximately 355 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 5,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.66.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.99.
About Better Collective A/S
Better Collective A/S, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital sports media company in Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through Publishing and Paid Media segments. It owns and operates sports media platforms consisting of Action Network for sports betting insights; Playmaker HQ for sports and entertainment; Betarades for online sports betting; Soccernews for digital soccer news in the Netherlands; Wettbasis for German sports betting knowledge; VegasInsider for sports betting; SvenskaFans for the Swedish sports fan community; Tipsbladet for sports news in Denmark; Bolavip for sports coverage across South America; and Redgol for soccer news in Chile.
