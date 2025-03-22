BHP Group Limited (LON:BHP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of BHP Group Limited (LON:BHP – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,713.33 ($35.03).

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BHP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($24.53) price objective on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th.

BHP Group stock opened at GBX 1,889.98 ($24.40) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.03, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.37. BHP Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1,861 ($24.03) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,613.72 ($33.75). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,992.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,054.78. The company has a market cap of £120.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.84.

We are a world-leading resources company, focused on the resources the world needs to grow and decarbonise. Copper for renewable energy. Potash for sustainable farming. Iron ore and metallurgical coal for the steel needed for global infrastructure and the energy transition.

A resources mix for today and for the future.

Our strategy is to deliver long-term value and returns through the cycle.

