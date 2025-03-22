Brokerages Set Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Price Target at $102.75

Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $102.75.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VAC shares. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $112.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $116.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, insider Stephanie Sobeck Butera bought 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $71.66 per share, for a total transaction of $46,579.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,458.20. This represents a 8.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 130.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. acquired a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 81.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VAC opened at $65.90 on Wednesday. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a one year low of $63.46 and a one year high of $108.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.86.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 10.89%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.23%.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related businesses, products, and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

