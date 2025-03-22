Brokers Issue Forecasts for OUTFRONT Media FY2027 Earnings

Get OUTFRONT Media alerts:

OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research issued their FY2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for OUTFRONT Media in a report issued on Tuesday, March 18th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.82 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for OUTFRONT Media’s current full-year earnings is $1.59 per share.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on OUTFRONT Media from $17.43 to $18.45 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.48.

OUTFRONT Media Stock Down 0.0 %

OUT stock opened at $16.26 on Thursday. OUTFRONT Media has a 52 week low of $13.15 and a 52 week high of $19.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.00.

OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $493.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.42 million. OUTFRONT Media had a net margin of 13.30% and a return on equity of 40.33%.

OUTFRONT Media Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. OUTFRONT Media’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.63%.

Institutional Trading of OUTFRONT Media

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in OUTFRONT Media in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in OUTFRONT Media in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 672.5% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 155.5% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares during the last quarter.

OUTFRONT Media Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OUTFRONT Media, Inc leases advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways & roadways, and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OUTFRONT Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OUTFRONT Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.