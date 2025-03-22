Brokers Set Expectations for OTCMKTS:ANCTF FY2025 Earnings

Get Alimentation Couche-Tard alerts:

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCTF – Free Report) – Analysts at Stifel Canada cut their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Alimentation Couche-Tard in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 19th. Stifel Canada analyst M. Landry now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.80 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.85. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Alimentation Couche-Tard’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $3.15 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.45 EPS.

ANCTF has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. UBS Group raised shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Desjardins upgraded Alimentation Couche-Tard from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Stock Performance

Shares of ANCTF opened at $49.04 on Friday. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 1 year low of $45.88 and a 1 year high of $61.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.76.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers cigarette products and other nicotine products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

