Brother Industries (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) and Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJY) Financial Contrast

Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJY – Get Free Report) and Brother Industries (OTCMKTS:BRTHY – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Get Spectris alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Spectris and Brother Industries”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spectris $1.80 billion 1.83 $180.86 million N/A N/A Brother Industries $5.70 billion 0.84 $218.36 million $1.79 21.00

Brother Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Spectris.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spectris N/A N/A N/A Brother Industries 4.00% 5.02% 3.76%

Volatility and Risk

This table compares Spectris and Brother Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Spectris has a beta of 0.25, meaning that its stock price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brother Industries has a beta of 0.44, meaning that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Spectris pays an annual dividend of $0.27 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Brother Industries pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Brother Industries pays out 60.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Spectris and Brother Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spectris 0 0 1 1 3.50 Brother Industries 0 0 0 0 0.00

Summary

Brother Industries beats Spectris on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Spectris

(Get Free Report)

Spectris plc provides precision measurement solutions worldwide. It operates through Spectris Scientific, Spectris Dynamics, and Other segments. The Spectris Scientific segment provides advanced sensors and instruments used to measure, analyze, and characterize materials; and monitor ultra-clean manufacturing environments. Spectris Dynamics segment offers differentiated sensing, data acquisition, analysis modelling, and simulation solutions for product development and enhance product performance. The Other segment operates high-value precision in-line sensing and monitoring businesses. It serves life sciences/pharmaceuticals, technology-led industrials, automotive, electronics and semiconductor, academic research, and other markets, as well as metals, minerals, and mining. The company was formerly known as Fairey Group plc and changed its name to Spectris plc in May 2001. Spectris plc was incorporated in 1986 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About Brother Industries

(Get Free Report)

Brother Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells communications and printing equipment in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia, Oceania, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Printing & Solutions, Machinery, Domino, Nissei, Personal & Home, and Network & Contents segments. The Printing & Solutions segment offers inkjet printers; all-in-one black-and-white and color laser printers; scanners; and labeling systems, and label and mobile printers. The Machinery segment offers industrial sewing machines, machine tools, and garment printers. The Domino segment offers coding and marking equipment, and digital printing equipment. The Nissei segment provides gearmotors, high stiffness reducers, and gears. The Personal & Home segment provides sewing and cutting machines, sewing and embroidery machines, and commercial embroidery machines. The Network & Contents segment provides online karaoke systems and applications for smartphones/tablets, as well as content, nursing care, and video viewing services; and manages karaoke clubs. The company was formerly known as Nippon Sewing Machine Manufacturing Co. and changed its name to Brother Industries, Ltd. in 1962. Brother Industries, Ltd. was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Nagoya, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Spectris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.