BWS Financial Forecasts Sable Offshore FY2025 Earnings

Sable Offshore Corp. (NYSE:SOC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at BWS Financial issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sable Offshore in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 18th. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand anticipates that the company will earn $1.52 per share for the year. BWS Financial has a “Sell” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sable Offshore’s current full-year earnings is ($6.39) per share.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SOC. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sable Offshore in a research note on Tuesday. Pickering Energy Partners started coverage on Sable Offshore in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.25.

Sable Offshore Stock Down 3.3 %

NYSE:SOC opened at $25.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86. Sable Offshore has a 12 month low of $10.11 and a 12 month high of $32.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.58.

Institutional Trading of Sable Offshore

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Himalaya Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sable Offshore in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,735,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sable Offshore by 128.9% during the 4th quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,060,000 after purchasing an additional 788,495 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sable Offshore by 74.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,589,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,557,000 after purchasing an additional 677,426 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sable Offshore by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,486,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,832,000 after purchasing an additional 665,407 shares during the period. Finally, GM Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Sable Offshore by 370.3% during the third quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 510,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,051,000 after buying an additional 401,559 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.19% of the company’s stock.

Sable Offshore Company Profile

Sable Offshore Corp. engages in the oil and gas exploration and development activities in the United States. The company operates through three platforms located in federal waters offshore California. It owns and operates 16 federal leases across approximately 76,000 acres and subsea pipelines, which transport crude oil, natural gas, and produced water from the platforms to the onshore processing facilities.

