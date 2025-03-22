Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$85.30.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Cameco from C$81.00 to C$88.00 in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Cameco from C$91.00 to C$90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Canada raised shares of Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th.
Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.
